International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $8,099,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 138,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 103,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,980. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7%

IFF opened at $74.44 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

