Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.