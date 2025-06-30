Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 551 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $148.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,816.84. This represents a 20.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,748 shares of company stock worth $180,327,603 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.