Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

IWV stock opened at $349.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

