Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 3,466 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919,622 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.05 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

