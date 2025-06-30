Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $465.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $381.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.45 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.98 and a 200-day moving average of $398.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

