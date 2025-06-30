Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6,819.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,210 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

