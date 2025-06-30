Insight Inv LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 297.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,170 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC owned approximately 1.20% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

