Insight Inv LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $888,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

