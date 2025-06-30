Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $318,500.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,601,645. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,757 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $598,399.92.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $308,875.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $332,010.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00.

Rubrik Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 31.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

