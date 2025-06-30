Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells $207,831.52 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $207,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,578,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065,285.50. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 41,997 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $280,959.93.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCW. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

