Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 12,610 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 12,610 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $126,730.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,725,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,445,234.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

