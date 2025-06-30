Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 129,400 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,513.04. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 451.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

