Insider Buying: Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Buys £5,175 in Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($7,099.74).

Dietmar Exler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dietmar Exler purchased 1,300 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £5,044 ($6,920.02).

On Friday, April 25th, Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,755 ($6,523.53).

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of PINE opened at GBX 443.50 ($6.08) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 396.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.53. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 284.50 ($3.90) and a one year high of GBX 477 ($6.54). The company has a market cap of £369.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinewood Technologies Group ( LON:PINE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 167.76%. On average, analysts expect that Pinewood Technologies Group PLC will post 9.8256735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

