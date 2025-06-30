Innovative Wealth Building LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Innovative Wealth Building LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $436.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $439.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

