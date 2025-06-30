InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,934 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of InMode worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,618 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,026,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 659,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of INMD opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.98. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. InMode had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

