IMPACTfolio LLC Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IMPACTfolio LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.75 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

