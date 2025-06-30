IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases 13,357 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 212,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after acquiring an additional 116,822 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 112,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 99,549 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMB opened at $17.24 on Monday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

