Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $257.07 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Immutable X has a market cap of $257.07 million and $77.14 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

