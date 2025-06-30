Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $257.07 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Immutable X has a market cap of $257.07 million and $77.14 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000010 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
  • Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.
  • Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
  • SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,443.14 or 0.99836003 BTC.
  • SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,053.06 or 0.99473547 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

