Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.
Immix Biopharma Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immix Biopharma stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Immix Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immix Biopharma
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
