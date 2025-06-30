Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.17 on Friday. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immix Biopharma stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Immix Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

