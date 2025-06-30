Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $34.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

