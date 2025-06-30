Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Up 4% This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,614.09 or 1.00004477 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,312.96 or 0.99685704 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 239,915,897.57573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.09136086 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,937,177.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.