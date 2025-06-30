Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.70, but opened at $29.00. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 106,164 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,198,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,846,000 after buying an additional 81,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,272,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

