Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE XOM opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $471.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.