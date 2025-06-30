Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $584.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $620.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

