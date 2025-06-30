Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $17,586,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

