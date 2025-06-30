Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

