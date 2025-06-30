Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.27 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

