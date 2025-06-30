Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 123,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of OUSA stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

