Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 89.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 73,209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,058.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 401.7% in the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 3,244.7% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 85,140 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $103.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $107.19.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

