Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $29.82 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

