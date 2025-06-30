Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after buying an additional 851,808 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ BHF opened at $54.44 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

