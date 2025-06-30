Highland Capital Management LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

AMLP opened at $48.94 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

