Highland Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.41.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at $39,023,263.10. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,601. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $94.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.77 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.