Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 95.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.00.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 3.9%

EME stock opened at $530.90 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

