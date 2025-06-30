Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 243,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 522,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,277,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,256,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 90,627 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

