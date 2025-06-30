Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,844 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

