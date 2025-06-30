Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stake in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National Grid Transco by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid Transco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s payout ratio is 78.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid Transco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

