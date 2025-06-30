Head-To-Head Survey: Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) vs. ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) and ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and ArriVent BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics -47.47% -27.41% -19.01% ArriVent BioPharma N/A -49.21% -46.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of ArriVent BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of ArriVent BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArriVent BioPharma has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and ArriVent BioPharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $152.31 million 2.37 -$80.94 million ($2.53) -5.27 ArriVent BioPharma N/A N/A -$80.49 million ($3.77) -5.92

ArriVent BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcturus Therapeutics. ArriVent BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcturus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics and ArriVent BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11 ArriVent BioPharma 0 0 6 1 3.14

Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 301.44%. ArriVent BioPharma has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.09%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than ArriVent BioPharma.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats ArriVent BioPharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA. The company is developing ARCT-810 (LUNAR-OTC), a mRNA-based therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; and ARCT-154 (LUNAR-COV19), a mRNA vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 arm of a Phase 1/2/3 study in Vietnam for the treatment of COVID-19, as well as ARCT-032 (LUNAR-CF), a mRNA therapeutic candidate for cystic fibrosis. Its product pipeline includes, ARCT-2301 for bivalent: ancestral/omicron which is in Phase 3; ARCT-2303 for monovalent that is in Phase 3; ARCT-2138 for quadrivalent which is in Phase 1; and LUNAR-FLU which is in pre-clinical trial. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002. It has strategic collaborations with Aarvik Therapeutics Inc. to discover and develop antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with improved activity and safety over single target bivalent ADCs; and Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Furmonertinib. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

