Head to Head Contrast: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) & Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -870.67% -78.11% -33.04% NET Power N/A -22.52% -7.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $23.07 million 81.84 -$222.24 million ($1.29) -7.62 NET Power $250,000.00 2,168.79 -$49.19 million ($2.06) -1.20

This table compares Enovix and NET Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NET Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enovix and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 3 8 0 2.73 NET Power 1 0 1 1 2.67

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $17.27, indicating a potential upside of 75.66%. NET Power has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.62%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than NET Power.

Summary

NET Power beats Enovix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix



Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About NET Power



NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

