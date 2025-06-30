Head to Head Comparison: ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) versus NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NN and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN -7.22% -6.24% -1.17% ESAB 9.98% 16.98% 7.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of NN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of ESAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 0 0 0 0.00 ESAB 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NN and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ESAB has a consensus target price of $137.22, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. Given ESAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than NN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NN and ESAB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $464.29 million 0.22 -$38.27 million ($0.99) -2.06 ESAB $2.74 billion 2.66 $264.84 million $4.44 27.09

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NN has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESAB has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESAB beats NN on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in various applications, such as power control and transportation electrification. Its products include electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies, and precision stampings for the electrical, general industrial, automotive, aerospace and defense, and medical end markets. This segment also produces various tools and instruments for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

