Head to Head Comparison: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Persimmon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 28.59% 32.61% 26.69%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.09 billion 1.47 $341.33 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $51.29 million 1.96 $14.56 million $1.46 6.85

This table compares Persimmon and Comstock Holding Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Persimmon has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Persimmon has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Persimmon and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 1 0 1 1 2.67 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

About Persimmon



Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

About Comstock Holding Companies



Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

