HC Wainwright Cuts HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $6.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIVE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $1.80 on Friday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $31.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.47 million. Research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

