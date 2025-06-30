Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Holdings Trimmed by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,410,000 after acquiring an additional 835,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,751,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after acquiring an additional 246,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,536,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 999,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.74 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

