Guerra Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 3,268 Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58. The company has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.