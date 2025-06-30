Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 1.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $42.58 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $482.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

