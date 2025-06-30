G&S Capital LLC Sells 228 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GS opened at $690.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $598.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $719.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

