G&S Capital LLC Purchases 134 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $153.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.07. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $126.83 and a one year high of $159.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

