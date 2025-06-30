G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 892.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $48,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $89.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

