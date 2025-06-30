G&S Capital LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $566.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $545.65 and its 200-day moving average is $553.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

